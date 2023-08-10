We’ll learn about Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega’s futures next week

AEW did a lot to build and set-up for their big All In PPV on the Aug. 9 Dynamite, but they kept a few twists and turns for next Wednesday’s show.

We’ll learn more about what Chris Jericho’s future holds... we think. More than a month has passed since Don Callis pitched his old friend on leaving the Jericho Appreciation Society to join his new Family, and AEW’s slow played the story ever since with Chris stringing Don along. After every JAS member but Sammy Guevara turned their back on Jericho during last night’s meeting with their leader (and Guevara walked away from him, too — but with the caveat that if his mentor figured things out and needed a friend, Sammy would be there), Le Champion told Callis he’d give him an answer next week.

Something tells us that Callis won’t be that giddy after getting his pal’s answer, and that could set-up the rumored Jericho/Will Ospreay match for All In. But we’ll see.

We’ll also see what Kenny Omega is thinking about the Aug. 27 PPV in Wembley Stadium. He wouldn’t give Alex Marvez any clues last night, but promised he’d tell Jim Ross during their sit down interview on the 16th.

Konosuke Takeshita walked out of Blood & Guts before The Elite officially secured a victory, so Kenny might still need some closure of his own when it comes to the Callis Family. Maybe these angles will intersect in London, or the week after at All Out?

Let us know what you think in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from the Aug. 9 episode of Dynamite in a playlist that starts with the disintegration of the JAS.

