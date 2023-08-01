The numbers are in for the seventh episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestlenomics reports the July 29 Collision had an audience of 739,000 and drew a .27 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are not only way up from the previous Saturday, but also easily the best numbers AEW’s newest show has done since its premiere last month.

And that despite some stiff competition from the combat sports world last Saturday night, with UFC 291 (the prelims for which aired opposite Collision on ABC & ESPN) and a highly anticipated Terence Crawford/Errol Spence Jr. championship fight on PPV. But AEW countered with the red-hot Better Than You BAY BAY team of MJF & Adam Cole in the main event, and scored some knockout numbers of their own.

Colliders face another big test this weekend, when the show will be head-to-head with WWE SummerSlam. AEW isn’t backing down from that fight though, so we’ll see how CM Punk & company do.

In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

