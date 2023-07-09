Let’s check in with Miro

It’s time for what I hope will become a weekly check in with Miro, from this week’s episode of AEW Collision:

Miro is ready for the battle that's coming!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/NGGyNXAGVR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

“Many man have lost themselves after a deal with the devil. But only one man have found themselves after a showdown with his god. I am ready to fight anyone and hurt them in ways they cannot hurt me, because nobody can hurt the man who has nobody left to love. Nobody can hurt the man who has nothing left to covet. I can not be tempted from my path — not by a shiny belt, a false god, or a double jointed hot wife. I must walk the righteous path. I must be what my god was not. Because I am Miro and I sense a big battle is coming. And it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for.”

I just love this character so very, very much. “Nobody can hurt the man who has nobody left to love” is yet another amazing one-liner and he already has what feels like thousands. To later say he won’t be tempted from his path by his “double jointed hot wife” with a straight face absolutely sent me.

He’s the best.

