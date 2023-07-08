Ricky Starks advances to the final of the Owen Hart Tournament thanks to QT Marshall

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs used to be allies as part of Team Taz, but that was a long time ago. Their friendship fell apart last year, kicking off a feud that culminated with Starks beating Hobbs in a Lights Out match in September. Fast forward to tonight (July 8) and they were back in the ring against each other on AEW Collision in the semifinal round of the men’s Owen Hart Tournament.

With these two wrestlers so evenly matched, the finish came down to the presence of QT Marshall, who was ringside in support of Hobbs.

QT interfered by tripping Starks late in the match, right before Hobbs hit a spinebuster. However, Marshall’s antics drew the attention of referee Aubrey Edwards. She argued with QT instead of counting the pin for Hobbs, which potentially cost Powerhouse the win.

Hobbs was seething and became preoccupied with telling QT to get lost, but this distraction led to a Starks spear and pin fall victory:

A frustrated Hobbs shoved QT down to the mat afterwards and destroyed Aaron Solo, so things aren’t looking so good for the future of Hobbs with the QTV crew. Is Powerhouse on the verge of turning babyface?

Starks now advances to the final match of the tournament, where he’ll face the winner of CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe.

What did you think of the latest round of Starks vs. Hobbs, Cagesiders?