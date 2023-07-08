 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Semi-finals of AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament set for Dynamite

These eight men have proven they can coexist, and now they’re two wins away from a Tag title shot.

By Sean Rueter
We were more confused than excited when AEW announced their Blind Eliminator Tournament in the build-up to Forbidden Door. But as things have finally gotten rolling over the past week, the concept — where two wrestlers are “randomly” paired up and placed in a single-elimination bracket to compete for a Tag Team title shot — has actually been a lot of fun.

The 100th episode of Rampage featured the final two quarterfinals.

First, Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia advanced. The pair were already teammates, but with Guevara leaning babyface recently and the future of the Jericho Appreciation Society unclear it was possible things might boil over here. But it was their opponents who self-destructed when Matt Hardy refused to run Jeff Jarrett’s feel playbook...

Danny & Sammy will move on to face Guevara’s fellow Pillar Darby Allin and International champion Orange Cassidy in one semi-final. The other will feature Big Bill & Brian Cage, as the hosses proved to be too much for Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal in last night (July 7)’s main event.

As the tweet says, Large William & The Machine now get standout coexist-ers Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Adam Cole in the semis.

Both matches takes place on the July 12 Dynamite, which currently has this card:

• Chris Jericho vs. Komander

• Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal

• MJF & Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage in a Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal

• Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in a Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal

• Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

Let us know who you think is advancing to the finals, and join us Wednesday night to light the fuse see who actually does.

