Semi-finals of AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament set for Dynamite

We were more confused than excited when AEW announced their Blind Eliminator Tournament in the build-up to Forbidden Door. But as things have finally gotten rolling over the past week, the concept — where two wrestlers are “randomly” paired up and placed in a single-elimination bracket to compete for a Tag Team title shot — has actually been a lot of fun.

The 100th episode of Rampage featured the final two quarterfinals.

First, Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia advanced. The pair were already teammates, but with Guevara leaning babyface recently and the future of the Jericho Appreciation Society unclear it was possible things might boil over here. But it was their opponents who self-destructed when Matt Hardy refused to run Jeff Jarrett’s feel playbook...

With some impressive “teamwork,” Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia got the win and are now heading to the semifinals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament quarterfinals!



WATCH #AEWRampage100 on TNT!@SammyGuevara | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/9soDaQrPoA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2023

Danny & Sammy will move on to face Guevara’s fellow Pillar Darby Allin and International champion Orange Cassidy in one semi-final. The other will feature Big Bill & Brian Cage, as the hosses proved to be too much for Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal in last night (July 7)’s main event.

Brian Cage and Big Bill deploying some devastating teamwork for the win! Are they now the favorites heading into their match with @The_MJF and @AdamColePro this WEDNESDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite?



WATCH #AEWRampage100 on TNT!@briancagegmsi | @thecazxl pic.twitter.com/veGWuyAx8L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2023

As the tweet says, Large William & The Machine now get standout coexist-ers Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Adam Cole in the semis.

Both matches takes place on the July 12 Dynamite, which currently has this card:

• Chris Jericho vs. Komander • Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal • MJF & Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage in a Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal • Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in a Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal • Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland