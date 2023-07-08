AEW Collision results, live blog (July 8, 2023): CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (July 8) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, the latest stop on their tour of Canada.

Tonight we’ll see both semifinals in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, one of which revisits one of the defining feuds in Ring of Honor history — CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe! The other will see former tag partners Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs face-off. One of the women’s Owen semis is tonight, with ROH Women’s champ Athena taking on Willow Nightingale. Outside of Tournament action, Bullet Club Gold can earn a shot at FTR’s AEW Tag titles if they win tonight’s Eliminator match. And more!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 8