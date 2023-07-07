The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 5) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 855,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are up from last Wednesday (6% and 21% respectively) — but you’d hope that would be the case considering June 28 did some of the show’s worst numbers in years.

Better news is that, according to Fightful Select, Dynamite was the top rated show on cable this past Wednesday night. No information on how other shows did, but beating the competition is always a good thing.

UPDATE: Tony Khan actually shared the Top 25 cable shows in his tweet about Dynamite coming in #1...

#AEWDynamite was the #1 show on cable/satellite this Wednesday!

Check out the data below!



See you on TNT for the special 100th episode of

Friday Night #AEWRampage

TONIGHT

+

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, and we have a huge night of wrestling on #AEWCollision TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/gkitOkXTU4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2023

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.