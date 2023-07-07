 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AEW Dynamite finished first on cable this past Wednesday

By Sean Rueter
/ new
All Elite Wrestling

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 5) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 855,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are up from last Wednesday (6% and 21% respectively) — but you’d hope that would be the case considering June 28 did some of the show’s worst numbers in years.

Better news is that, according to Fightful Select, Dynamite was the top rated show on cable this past Wednesday night. No information on how other shows did, but beating the competition is always a good thing.

UPDATE: Tony Khan actually shared the Top 25 cable shows in his tweet about Dynamite coming in #1...

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats