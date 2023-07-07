Wheeler Yuta reportedly injured in Kenny Omega match

AEW already had to change their plans for July 19’s Blood & Guts match between the Blackpool Combat Club & The Elite due to Bryan Danielson’s broken forearm.

Now, even though there seems to be optimism about it, there has to be at least some anxiety over a hamstring issue BCC’s Wheeler Yuta is said to have suffered during his main event match with The Elite’s Kenny Omega on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

There was online speculation Yuta got hurt on July 5, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports it’s a hamstring injury.

Wheeler Yuta suffered a hamstring injury in the match with Omega on 7/5. Right now the belief is that it’s not a full tear and that he will be able to return on 7/19 for Blood & Guts in Boston.

Belief is good, but Blood & Guts — a two-rings-one-cage hardcore match styled after War Games — is probably the kind of thing you want to go into with two good legs.

We’ll see what the prognosis is on Yuta as we get closer to July 19’s show at TD Gardens.