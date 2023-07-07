Bandido has surgery on injured wrist

Bandido shared last month that he hurt his wrist during a match with Konosuke Takeshita on the June 16 episode of AEW Rampage (taped on June 14). The former Ring of Honor World champion said it was diagnosed as a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury, and that he’d been encouraged to get surgery but was seeking a second opinion.

It seems that lined up with the initial opinion, as yesterday Bandido posted this:

Instagram’s translation of the caption reads:

GRACIAS!!! THANK YOU!!!! ARIGATO!!!! In good times and bad times they have given me their love with a full hands and I will never forget that!!! Now to recover! I promise to pay you back in the best way FIGHTING FOR YOU ALL!. ❤️

Bandido doesn’t mention a timetable for his return, but online resources indicate it can take from six weeks to several months to recover from surgery to repair TFFC tears.

Please join us in wishing Bandido a complete recovery, however long it takes.