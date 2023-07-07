Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10:00pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The 100th episode of Rampage comes our way on tape from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Hangman Page & the Young Bucks vs. Dark Order in the main event.

Also on the card: Matt Hardy & Jeff Jarrett vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir, another tourney match of Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage, and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JULY 7