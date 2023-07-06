Malakai Black has requested to be exclusive to AEW Collision

CM Punk is the top star of AEW’s new Collision show on Saturday nights, but the early episodes have also featured Miro, House of Black, Christian Cage, Bullet Club Gold, FTR, and Powerhouse Hobbs, to name a few other wrestlers.

It’s still too early to know for sure how frequently (or infrequently) these wrestlers will also appear on AEW Dynamite. However, if the decision is completely up to Malakai Black, you’ll never see him on Wednesday or Friday nights again.

In a recent interview on The Undisputed Podcast w/Bobby Fish, Black said he requested to be exclusive to AEW’s Saturday show.

Here is how he addressed the matter:

I requested to be strictly on Collision. Because I don’t want people to get the pick. It’s like, no, Saturday night, I get to see the House of Black. That’s what I want. Because if I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, you’re gonna go, yeah it doesn’t really matter...and I don’t want to lose the polish.

One potential problem with Black’s request is that he is currently holding the AEW World Trios titles, and Tony Khan might not want to keep those belts completely away from Dynamite and/or Rampage.

Does Malakai’s logic behind his exclusivity request for Collision make sense to you? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.