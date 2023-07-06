The new AEW: Fight Forever video game could use some help with a few more game modes, and one such feature is now on the way.

Here’s the official trailer for the upcoming Stadium Stampede mode, where up to 30 players battle it out to be the last one standing. In other words, it’s quite different from the actual Stadium Stampede matches we’ve seen on AEW programming.

The AEW Games YouTube page says this Stadium Stampede mode is “a FREE download coming soon,” so we don’t have a specific release date just yet.

While the gameplay of AEW: Fight Forever harkens back to the No Mercy era of pro wrestling video games, this Stadium Stampede mode looks very much like an online-only free-for-all survival mode akin to Fortnite’s Battle Royale that became popular several years ago. In pro wrestling terms, this probably means being dropped into a giant football stadium and using whatever weapons or vehicles (like Hangman Page’s horse) are nearby to eliminate your opponents while staying within an intermittently shrinking safe zone.

