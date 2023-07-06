The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club will go to war in a Blood & Guts match in just under two weeks, on the July 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Page will represent The Elite, while Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnolo, and Konosuke Takeshita will represent the Blackpool Combat Club. Each team still needs a mystery partner to round out the 5 vs. 5 match.

Speculation has been running rampant for months about former NJPW star Kota Ibushi joining his Golden Lovers partner in AEW. After last night’s TV taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada wrapped up, Omega had a message for the live fans that will only add fuel to that fire:

“There was a week when my whereabouts were unknown. I didn’t stay home. I didn’t go to Canada. But where I went was to recruit an old friend, someone who is very near and dear to my heart. And I’ve got no doubt in my mind that as much as he cares about me...he cares about this promotion, he cares about changing the face of professional wrestling. And at Blood & Guts in two weeks, there is no way we’re gonna lose.”

That pretty much seals the deal, right? Kota Ibushi has to be The Elite’s mystery partner at Blood & Guts.

