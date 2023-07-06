Dax Harwood reacts after The Coach trolls AEW fans over Collision’s very bad ratings

AEW Collision’s ratings had an alarming drop down to Rampage-like levels for just its third episode since the show launched last month.

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman took to social media to chime in on the matter while dunking on AEW fans, asserting that pro wrestling shows never work on Saturday nights:

Kyle what do I know. Been out of the business too long. You don’t know AEW fans. You’re an idiot-just watch Tony will show you. Let me repeat myself for those except Kyle who clearly listened m- wrestling shoes do not work on Saturdays. Never have. Never will. Now you all can try… https://t.co/LKH64EEbYH — The Coach (@TheCoachrules) July 5, 2023

AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood responded to The Coach with the following:

“Hey Coach. We’re trying to build a brand. It will take time; we understand that. Hopefully you do too! This roster absolutely loves wrestling. Like, an entity. LOVES it. I know you probably can’t relate to that. Will this Saturday night tv show endeavor work? Who knows. What I do know is, we’ll all work our asses off to MAKE it work. I hope you, & people like you, give us an opportunity to show you, professional wrestling IS alive. I know you know how Monday nights work, but maybe you’ll give us more than 3 weeks to make this work. If not, you’re more than welcome to tell me I’m wrong. What I’m not wrong about is, wrestling fans love wrestling. And we’ll always work to make them proud. Give us a chance.”

