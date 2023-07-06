AEW rolled into Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 7) episode of Rampage. This will be the 100th episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Hardy & Jeff Jarrett in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. Guevara hit Hardy with the GTH, and Garcia tagged himself in to steal the pin. The heels beat up Hardy afterwards until Ethan Page made the save.

Hikaru Shida beat Marina Shafir in a three minute match.

Big Bill & Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal & Trent Beretta in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. Cage & Bill won with the Doomsday Device on Sydal in an eight minute match that was said to be “surprisingly great.”

Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) defeated Hangman Page & the Young Bucks. The Elite lost due to interference from the Blackpool Combat Club.

