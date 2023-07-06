Early last year, Darby Allin returned to his hometown promotion, Seattle’s Defy, to offer then-16 year old Nick Wayne an AEW contract. On Dynamite last night (July 5), we were reminded of the connection between Allin & Wayne in this video:

Later in the show we learned that Wayne will debut next Wednesday (July 12), just days after his 18th birthday. He’ll take on another who’s very familiar with Defy & the Seattle scene — Swerve Strickland.

Swerve confronted Wayne just after Darby handed him his AEW deal, before Strickland had even debuted for Tony Khan’s company. It turns out, the former WWE star announced the third generation wrestler’s debut match back in April at a Defy show:

"July 12 your first match on Dynamite will be against me" Swerve to Nick Wayne. Holy shit!!! pic.twitter.com/UXxMx9YYo5 — Manny (@BeastModeManny) April 9, 2023

Excited? Is that because you’re familiar with Nick Wayne and his story, or because AEW’s video gave you enough to connect with the young man & his story?

Swervin’ to the Semis? Keith Lee & Swerve vs Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

Rock, Paper, Scissors, Blades? The Acclaimed vs Bollywood Boys & The Blade

Is Don Callis the change Chris Jericho needs?

Gym Bros, Bay Bay?! AEW Champion, MJF, and Adam Cole work out

Better than you, BAY BAY! AEW Champion, MJF, & Adam Cole team!

Bracket BUSTED? Dr. Britt Baker DMD takes on Ruby Soho in the Quarterfinals

Angel in Alberta! Did Wheeler Yuta ruin Kenny Omega’s homecoming?

