The first round of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament wrapped up on the July 5 AEW Dynamite. Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker was supposed to happen last week, but Baker’s illness forced a postponement. So Edmonton, Alberta got this rematch of last year’s finals.

Soho had plenty of help in the match from her Outcasts teammates. Saraya & Toni Storm helped Ruby use the belt Britt got for winning the inaugural Owen against her opponent, but Baker wasn’t going out like that.

The interference didn’t stop there, though. The Outcasts help couldn’t get Soho a submission win, but a human chain did get her the pin.

Soho’s semi-final opponent Skye Blue came out for a staredown after the match. That happens next Wednesday (July 12) on Dynamite.

The other women’s semi between Willow Nightingale and Athena will take place on Collision this Saturday.

