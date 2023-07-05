The Elite & BCC both still need another partner for Blood & Guts

The main event of the July 5 Dynamite was a prelude to the Blood & Guts match coming our way in two weeks, with Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta looking to pull off a big upset against The Elite’s Kenny Omega.

Earlier in the night, AEW promoted July 19’s two-rings-one-cage war with a graphic that revealed it will be a five-on-five fight. And with BCC’s Bryan Danielson out with a broken arm and The Elite’s Forbidden Door ally Eddie Kingston in Japan for G1 Climax, there’s an open spot on each team.

If, like me, you were thinking we might get a reveal or a clue in the main event... like me, you were disappointed.

The match itself was very entertaining. Looking for an advantage, Yuta attacked as soon as Omega got in the ring. Knowing that Will Ospreay softened it up at Forbidden Door, he targeted Kenny’s neck throughout, Wheeler also showed off the ruthlessness he’s learned as the youngest Blackpool-er.

"It's classic BCC" - Tony Schiavone on the methods of Wheeler Yuta's attack on Kenny Omega.



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/l9a1Q7ZT5z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023

As that Ospreay match proved, however, it takes a whole lot to put Omega away. Yuta had counters for most of the big moves Kenny pulled out during his comeback, and the neck injury kept him from hitting One Winged Angel.

We got a series of great nearfalls before Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita got involved...

... but Omega survived that too. He eventually was able to hit One Winged Angel to win it, but only because he grabbed Yuta as he was on the top rope preparing for an aerial attack.

Even with Danielson out & Jon Moxley still in Japan, the BCC still had Claudio Castagnoli on hand for a post-match attack. But the folks who ran in to save Omega from Castagnoli & Takeshita were The Young Bucks & Hangman Page, aka the partners we know about.

A timing issue prevented U.S. audiences from seeing the end of that post-match segment, but we only missed The Dark Order preventing Page from using a chair on Claudio.

So we still need to wait at least another week for Kota Ibushi, is what I’m saying.

