Chris Jericho had a surprising answer to Don Callis’ invitation (UPDATED)

Chris Jericho was out to loud, positive reception on the July 5 Dynamite. Back in Alberta where he started his career decades ago, Jericho decide tonight’s show in Edmonton was the place to reinvigorate himself.

As soon as he vowed to be the best version of himself... EVAH... Don Callis was out to ruin everything. Entering to an ominous noise, as soon as Callis picked up a microphone was all but drowned out by a chorus of boos.

The long-time friends took turns trying to take credit for each other’s current standing in the business, then Callis told his version of what happened between him & Kenny Omega en route to asking Jericho to join the Don Callis Family.

Jericho was indignant at first, saying he doesn’t join factions, he starts them. But his answer was actually, “maybe”.

Intrigued?

UPDATE: Later in the show, Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara confronted The Ocho about not turning down Callis’ offer. Jericho stuck to “maybe”, but seemed to be indicating that Garcia & Guevara should be planning for life after the JAS...

Chris Jericho wants Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to branch out and win the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament!



Watch #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork!@SammyGuevara | @GarciaWrestling | @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/mN9TG73fND — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023

