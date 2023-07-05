 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW reveals opponents for MJF & Adam Cole in Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
MJF & Adam Cole are in action Wednesday night on Dynamite (July 5, 2023). That’s all the information we were given for them competing in the quarterfinals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

Renee Paquette and RJ City spun the tumbler, and now we know the opponents for the brochachos. Get your nipples hard for Magic Meat.

MJF & Cole will wrestle Daddy Magic & Butcher. Both those pairs are first-time teams. MJF has never wrestled against Daddy Magic or Butcher either. Cole has yet to have the pleasure of being tenderized by Butcher, but he has danced one time against Matt Menard in AEW for an 8-man tag earlier this year.

Daddy Magic and Butcher showed excellent chemistry in their first promo together.

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee will wrestle Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin as well for tournament action on Dynamite. That makes four of eight teams. The other half of the field for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament is still unknown.

Also announced for Dynamite, Blade will be teaming with the Bollywood Boyz to take on The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass.

I have one question about that matchup. In a game of rock paper scissors, does Blade beat scissors?

