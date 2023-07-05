MJF’s busy AEW schedule is taking a toll on his loved one

MJF prides himself on doing as little work as possible in the ring while still reaching the heights of the industry as AEW world champion. For example, MJF wrestled nine matches in 2022. He was continuing that selective pace in 2023 with only four matches through May. Unfortunately for MJF, the addition of Collision made his schedule more hectic. June has been a whirlwind of activity with four matches. MJF has also been called on the road for promos and appearances. All this travel time is taking a toll on his loved one.

MJF’s increased absence has sent his cat, Piper, into a depression.

Glad you guys think it’s FUNNY that I keep being abused by my employer and forced to compete.



Every day I’m on the road I’m away from Piper. She’s depressed now!!!!



still think it’s FUNNY?!?!? pic.twitter.com/2axCUaK32U — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 25, 2023

MJF put it in perspective to paint himself as the victim and Tony Khan as the villain.

The abuse from my employer continues.

Don’t miss out on seeing a man completely victimized, forced to wrestle like some jabroni mark whilst his cat waits for him at home…. alone…..feeling entirely abandoned!!!!!!!



Isn’t it so FUNNY?!?!?!?



TONIGHT, on COLLISION!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kIk6ae0zKU — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 1, 2023

It’s hard to argue with MJF on this one, especially when you see the photo of Piper with the caption, “Papa, why must TK force you to work day and night? For I am so lonely and sad. Please come home papa.”

At least MJF was free this weekend for some snuggle time with Piper.

Finally home with the cat you guys make me leave on a weekly basis cuz you’re selfish, disgusting, heartless bags of trash. #Justiceforpiper pic.twitter.com/ZjvD5O8SFH — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 2, 2023

Leave it to MJF to twist our minds into feeling sorry for his situation with Piper. That emotional manipulation truly shows he is on the level of the devil.

Do you support justice for Piper? Or are you a selfish, disgusting, heartless bag of trash?