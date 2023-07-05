The numbers are in for the third episode of AEW Collision on TNT, and they’re once again down from the week before.

July 1’s drops — to an audience of 452,000 and a .13 rating with 18-49 year olds — were roughly as steep as the ones between the premiere and second episodes. They were also significant enough that Collision barely beat AEW’s c-show Rampage on the week.

Partly that’s because the Friday night show had one of its best performances in a while on June 30 (450,000 viewers and a .13 in the key demo). And there are plenty of other explanations, like a pre-taped episode with no CM Punk promo or match (he was on commentary for the main event), the holiday weekend, and the fact lots of wrestling fans had already spent four hours watching Money in the Bank by the time AEW hit TNT’s feed. But that isn’t a headline Tony Khan or his partners at Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to see.

No ranking information for Saturday night was available as of this writing.

Punk will be back in action this weekend, taking on Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. We’ll see if he can bring back some of the viewers Collision’s been shedding since its debut.

Here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

June 17 - 816K / .33

- 816K / .33 June 24 - 595K / .21

- 595K / .21 July 1 - 452K / .13

Numbers via Wrestlenomics