AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 5, 2023): Three tournament matches

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (June 21) at 8 pm ET on TBS.
AEW’s Canadian tour hits Edmonton, Alberta’s Rogers Place as the build to Blood & Guts continues with The Elite’s Kenny Omega taking on Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta. This week’s show also features several tournament matches, like Dr. Britt Baker & Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart first rounder that’s a rematch of last year’s finals, and the first two matches in the Blind Eliminator Tournament for a Tag title shot: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy, and MJF & Adam Cole taking on some as yet unnamed opponents! Plus, we’ll hear from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley (in separate segments) — and more!
