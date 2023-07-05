AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 5, 2023): Three tournament matches

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (June 21) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW’s Canadian tour hits Edmonton, Alberta’s Rogers Place as the build to Blood & Guts continues with The Elite’s Kenny Omega taking on Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta. This week’s show also features several tournament matches, like Dr. Britt Baker & Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart first rounder that’s a rematch of last year’s finals, and the first two matches in the Blind Eliminator Tournament for a Tag title shot: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy, and MJF & Adam Cole taking on some as yet unnamed opponents! Plus, we’ll hear from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley (in separate segments) — and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 5