Kaboomers & Colliders will have to co-exist at AEW’s pre-All In taping

While acts definitely seem to be featured more on one show or the other, the reported roster split AEW was considering after Collision’s launch and CM Punk’s return to the company has been a pretty “soft” one.

So far, the one hard rule is that Punk and The Elite haven’t appeared on a weekly show together — and when they were all booked on Forbidden Door, they were rumored to have been kept apart without much hassle and with zero incident.

So the big story when it comes to the first-ever joint Dynamite & Collision taping AEW announced for the week before they head to the United Kingdom? It’s probably more about the marathon show fans in Duluth, Georgia have coming their way next month than it is about whether Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks will leave the Gas South Arena before their Brawl Out opponents arrive ...

The final stop before #AEWAllIn will be in the Greater Atlanta area - Duluth, GA at @GS_District on Wednesday, August 23rd for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWCollision under one roof on the same night!

... but then we wouldn’t have been able to use the terms “Kaboomers” and “Colliders” in a headline. Where’s the fun it that?

This double-taping figures to be a one-off to allow whoever is working the Aug. 26 Collision and All In to travel to London for the PPV. Thus far, all but one episode of Collision has aired live; the one that didn’t taped on a Thursday night separate from Dynamite.