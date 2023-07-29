MJF and Adam Cole hug it out after losing AEW world tag team title match

Tonight’s (July 29) episode of AEW Collision featured MJF and Adam Cole challenging FTR for the world tag team titles. This match came about after rivals MJF and Cole accidentally became best friends and won the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament earlier this month.

A lot of wrestling fans anticipated the possibility that MJF would turn on Cole if they lost this match. And the popular duo did lose the match, but it happened after MJF saved Cole from FTR’s Shatter Machine finisher. Max was rolled up for the three count a few moments later.

MJF was extremely upset after the loss, blaming himself for blowing the match. Cole tried to console him, telling him they both blew it. Cole grabbed MJF’s fake AEW world championship belt and handed it to him, reminding Max that he’s still the champ.

Cole turned his back, and that’s when the big tease of MJF smashing Cole with the belt took place. MJF stood in position, ready to strike, and Cole even knew it was coming, telling Max to do what he had to do.

But Max didn’t do it. He dropped the belt down, and they shared a very emotional hug.

The end result is that MJF and Adam Cole are still a tag team, and everyone still loves them.

Let’s see how much longer it lasts.

Catch up on all the results of Collision with our live blog right here.