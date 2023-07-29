AEW adds two title matches to Dynamite’s 200th episode

AEW’s got two PPVs (Aug. 27’s All In and Sept. 3’s All Out) and another stadium show (Grand Slam on Sept. 20) coming up in the next two months, and plenty of booking (like almost all of it) left to do for all three.

But they’ve also got the 200th episode of Dynamite coming up next Wednesday (Aug. 2), and you can’t let a milestone like that go by without some fanfare.

A few things were already set-up for the show in Tampa, but none of them were title matches. Tony Khan fixed that on Rampage last night (July 28).

Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose in a battle of former AEW Women’s World champs, and called out the current holder of that title immediately afterwards. Storm and her Outcast teammates answered the call, and Holy Shida! It’s Toni Time!

Former no-crowd champ will step into full housed Wembley stadium with her belt. What a moment!!!!

I HAVE TO WIN this biggest chance!!!#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/S52fkyzE7E — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) July 29, 2023

Another win on last night’s episode set-up another title match for Dynamite 200. Kommander picked up his first ever AEW win (he does have a couple Ring of Honor victories to his credit). Beating Kip Sabian is the springboard for a team-up with AAA Mega champ El Hijo Del Vikingo for the ROH Tag titles, won by Aussie Open at last weekend’s Death Before Dishonor PPV.

With those two championship affairs, the card for the next Dynamite now looks like this:

• Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World championship • Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander for the Rinf of Honor Tag titles • Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia • Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta in an Anything Goes Match • Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn will be “face-to-face”

Is that a bicentennial-worthy card to you, Cagesiders?