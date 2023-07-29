Another Blind Eliminator Tournament team earns an AEW Tag title shot

AEW’s recent Blind Eliminator Tournament was won by Adam Cole & Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and before they battle for MJF’s World title that odd couple will challenge FTR for the Tag belts on Collision tonight (July 29).

Another team “randomly” selected to pair up for the Blind Eliminator will be awaiting the winners.

In the tournament, Brian Cage & Big Bill beat Matt Sydal & Trent Beretta before losing to new best friends Adam & Max. The meaty men stuck together as a team though, and entered Rampage’s latest Battle Royal for a Tag Team championship opportunity.

It wasn’t always pretty — there were multiple “malfunctions at the junction” between the new teammates when it came down to Cage & Bill vs. The Butcher & Cageside fave The Blade. But in the end, their combined hoss power was too much.

No word yet on when Large William & The Machine will get their shot at the FTR/Better Than You BAY BAY winner.