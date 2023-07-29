AEW Collision results, live blog (July 29, 2023): MJF & Adam Cole vs. FTR

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (July 8) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Tonight, Blind Eliminator Tournament winners MJF & Adam Cole challenge FTR for the AEW Tag titles! Plus, Andrade El Ídolo & House of Black’s Buddy Murphy fight for Andrade’s mask in a Ladder Match, The Gunns will try to get over their dad’s retirement when they team with their Bullet Club Gold partner Juice Robinson to take on AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin, CM Punk will probably keep trying to find a way to beat that darn Ricky Starks ... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 29