Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from MVP Arena in Albany, New York (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features a tag team battle royal, with the winning duo earning a match for the AEW world tag team championship. The eight teams in the match are Matt & Jeff Hardy, The Butcher & The Blade, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh, Big Bill & Brian Cage, Serpentico & Luther, Daddy Magic & Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels, and Ethan Page & Brother Zay.

Also on the card: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, Komander vs. Kip Sabian, The Kingdom is in action, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JULY 28