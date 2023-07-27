AEW has zero matches booked for its biggest show of the year

AEW has sold over 70,000 tickets for its All In event coming up on Aug. 27 in London’s Wembley Stadium. It is by far the largest number of tickets AEW has ever sold for an event, so expectations are extremely high for what Tony Khan has acknowledged is AEW’s biggest event of 2023.

That’s why it’s kind of shocking that we are exactly one month away from All In, yet there are still zero matches official for the card. It’s sort of equivalent to WWE being one month away from WrestleMania with no matches announced and very few or no slam dunk main event level matches on the table.

This week’s episode of Dynamite may have paved the way for an AEW International championship match between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley. As far as the world title goes, MJF promised he will give Adam Cole a shot at the gold, so maybe that will happen at Wembley Stadium.

What about Will Ospreay, one of the best wrestlers in the world who is beloved in England? Perhaps AEW needs to wait for NJPW’s ongoing G-1 tournament to wrap up before they can shoot an angle to officially book him for a match at All In.

And let’s not forget about CM Punk. He’s arguably the biggest star on the AEW roster and claims to be the real world champion, but it might make more sense to save Punk vs. MJF for the All Out pay-per-view event one week later in CM’s hometown of Chicago. Regardless, Punk needs to be in a top match in London.

The point is, there is a lot of pressure on AEW to deliver one of the best wrestling shows of the year at Wembley Stadium, but there is a bunch of uncertainty on what the card will look like. There are four episodes of Dynamite (and five Collision episodes) left for Tony Khan to put it all together.

So I’ll leave it up to you to fill in the blanks, dear reader. With one month to go, what’s the best feasible All In card that you can come up with?

Give us your best All In lineups in the comments below, Cagesiders.