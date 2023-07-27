The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 26) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 898,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers were down from last week’s 953K and 0.34, respectively.

Three out of the last four episode of Dynamite have now finished with a 0.29 rating in the key demo. The lone exception was last week’s special Blood & Guts episode. AEW Dynamite returned to its normal format this week without a Blood & Guts match, and the ratings fell back down to earth. For what it’s worth, the FIFA Women’s World Cup on FOX averaged nearly 4.4 million viewers with a 1.20 rating in the key demo on Wednesday night.

Will AEW be able to bump the numbers back up for next week’s 200th episode of Dynamite? Perhaps Tony Khan will come up with a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT to make it happen.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

