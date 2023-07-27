PW Insider is reporting that AEW has hired Chris Hero full time in a backstage producer role:

“Chris Hero is now officially on board full-time as a Producer for AEW, PWInsider.com is told. Hero has gotten high marks from those we’ve spoken with.”

The 43-year-old former Ring of Honor world tag team champion (with Claudio Castagnoli) has not competed in the ring since 2020, when he wrestled under the name Kassius Ohno for the WWE NXT brand. He was one of many wrestlers cut by WWE during the earliest weeks of the global pandemic.

Hero reportedly began working backstage in AEW on a trial basis starting with the premiere episode of Collision on June 17. Nothing in the reporting on Hero’s status with AEW indicates a return to the ring is being planned or discussed, so longtime fans of his ring work should keep that in mind.

