AEW rolled into MVP Arena in Albany, New York, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 28) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Big Bill & Brian Cage won a tag team Battle Royal to earn a future shot at the AEW world tag team titles. The rest of the field included The Blade & Butcher, Luther & Serpentico, Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal & Christoper Daniels, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, and Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh. Big Bill was “over huge” with the live audience.

Komander beat Kip Sabian. Scorpio Sky was originally advertised as Sabian’s opponent, but AEW announced that Sky is injured and not cleared to compete.

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) got the win against two jobbers in a quick match.

Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose.

