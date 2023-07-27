Last week’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite featured a one minute women’s match. That Dr. Britt Baker squash was reportedly done to “pacify criticism” from women’s wrestling fans.

The pundits who discussed the addition of Baker vs. Kayla Sparks to last week’s show, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez, mentioned booking a longer match between Britt and someone fans are more interested in than an enhancement talent like Sparks. And on the July 26 Dynamite, the former AEW Women’s World champ went almost ten minutes with Taya Valkyrie.

On paper, Valkyrie is a big step up for Baker. The reigning AAA Women’s champion is 9-5 in AEW and coming off a win over rising star Skye Blue on last Saturday’s Collision. But those five losses have all come in title matches, or when she faces a former champ like the dentist.

Combine a fairly obvious outcome as AEW rebuilds Baker after an early loss in this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with the fact this wasn’t a terribly smooth affair (they spent most of the match trying to win the crowd back from a botched Road to Valhalla), and... well, I don’t think the critics were pacified:

Props to AEW production for keeping that sign on screen for several seconds, though. I think that’s owning up to your shortcomings?

Let us know what you think in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from the July 26 episode of Dynamite.

Thanks to Darby, AR Fox gets a shot at AEW International Champ Orange Cassidy

New FTW Champion, Jack Perry, addresses the past & future!

PAC didn’t forget! PAC takes on the debuting & high-flying Gravity!

Grudge match! A salty Swerve Strickland has a bone to pick with Darby Allin!

Shake-up in tag team division standings? BCC vs Lucha Bros vs Best Friends!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.