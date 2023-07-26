Jericho’s Society doesn’t appreciate his flirtation with Don Callis

For the past few weeks, Don Callis has been trying to convince his old friend Chris Jericho to join his new “Family”. It’s been a pretty public courtship, which isn’t sitting well with Chris’ current wrestling family, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

That group seemed to be having issues before Callis started telling stories from the Western Canadian territories, though. For instance, Jericho already told Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia they should think about spreading their wings outside the JAS. Which is why Don thought it would be a good idea to give his pal a trial run with his “son” Konosuke Takeshita in a match against Guevara & Garcia.

Chris Jericho is teaming up with Takeshita to take on Danny Garcia and Sammy Guevara!



Is this the end of the Jericho Appreciation Society?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IamJericho | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/PB7isqhl0k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

Callis chose to hang that glorious rendering of his & Jericho’s younger selves being watched over by the spirit of Bad News Allen in Chris’ dressing room. It was awkward when Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Daddy Magic Matt Menard & Cool Hand Ang Parker showed up their for a meeting with the man who puts the “J” in “JAS”. They thing Jericho is being selfish. They’re not ready to give up on him yet, but as he heads intp his match with Takeshita against Garcia & Guevara next Wednesday on Dynamite, they do want him to figure it out... fast.

"We spent all this time appreciating you, and I don't think you appreciate us."



The JAS has some harsh words for Chris Jericho!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@theDaddyMagic | @TheAngeloParker | @annajay___ pic.twitter.com/giCga7O5qP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

What happens when an Appreciation Society no longer appreciates the way their leader treats them? Unless Jericho changes course pronto, seems we’re about to find out.

