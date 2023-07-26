Orange Cassidy is at war with Blackpool Combat Club

The main event of the July 26 Dynamite stemmed from last Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor, a PPV that’s main event was set-up just days before when PAC walked out on Blackpool Combat Club in their Blood & Guts match against The Elite.

Best Friends & Lucha Bros renewed hostilities in the Ring of Honor Tag title match at DBD, which led to Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor getting involved when Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo came to PAC’s aid after his match with Claudio Castagnoli involved interference from BCC’s Wheeler Yuta. That led to Jon Moxley attacking Cassidy after his International title defense against AR Fox on this week’s Dynamite.

Oh, and the BCC was also scouting PAC’s match with Gravity tonight.

Got all that? Then I think we’re ready to talk about the Moxley & Castagnoli vs. Beretta & Taylor vs. Fenix & Penta match that closed tonight’s show.

That match was as chaotic as you’d expect a tag threeway would be. It looked like Lucha Bros had Best Friends right where they wanted them when the BCC recovered to break up their submission attempts. Castagnoli then thought he was poised to end it, but that was when OC emerged. He took out Yuta on the ramp, then was met by a charging Mox. That meant that Trent’s pin on Claudio was for naught since the Swiss Superman wasn’t the legal man.

In the confusion that followed, Penta eventually pinned Beretta. But as all involved brawled and an Anything Goes match between those two and Moxley was announced for next Wednesday, we had more questions than answers.

Is Mox coming for Cassidy’s belt? Will Orange go after Claudio’s ROH World title? Where was PAC?

We’ll find out in the weeks to come, as between All In, All Out, and Grand Slam AEW will have no shortage of shows on which to put matches involving these three teams.

