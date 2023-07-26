Darby Allin loses a mentor while Swerve Strickland gains a teammate

The July 26 Dynamite opened with Orange Cassidy’s latest International title defense, a record-setting victory over AR Fox. The champ showed his respect in the usual way after the match, but putting sunglasses on Fox and posing with his thumb (mostly) up.

Fox didn’t appreciate it, though.

A visibly frustrated AR Fox takes it out on the Champ after the bell!



He seemed conflicted after blasting Cassidy, but that didn’t keep Darby Allin — who lobbied his sometime tag partner to get his old trainer the title shot — from reading him the riot act.

That led into another match on tonight’s show, the latest battle between Allin & Swerve Strickland. This was set-up by Darby’s Royal Rampage win last Friday, which he secured when he eliminated Strickland last. As their encounters usually do, this one had some crazy spots and sick bumps...

... but it was interference by a man in a hoodie that ensured Swerve got the win here. And the fact I recapped the aftermath of the opening bout in this post should tell you who was under that hoodie.

After softening Allin up for the JML Driver, Fox completed a busy night by helping Strickland beat down Darby & his protege Nick Wayne. Prince Nana offered him a Mogul Embassy shirt, and the veteran put it on to complete his heel turn and join Swerve, Big Bill, and ROH 6-Man champs Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona in Nana’s brand-spanning group.

The newest member of the Mogul Embassy is AR Fox!



