Did friendship just get Adam Cole another shot at MJF’s AEW World title?

A “We Hear From” segment was one of the things we were most looking forward to on the July 26 Dynamite, because the act we’d be hearing from was Better Than You, BAY BAY. The Blind Eliminator Tournament winners Adam Cole & Maxwell Jacob Friedman have become one of the hottest acts in wrestling, and they’ll challenge FTR for the AEW Tag titles this Saturday night (Jul 29) on Collision.

It turned out it was interview from shortly after their Tournament win over Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevera... and an awkward moment between MJF & Cole when the latter spent a little too long with Friedman’s AEW World title.

Max took control of the interview to cut a promo on the Tag champs, then Cole wanted to tell MJF that he’s become one of his best friends — and promised he wouldn’t come after the World championship. But Friedman cut him off to say that because of their friendship, he wants to give Cole the title shot he refused to after their Championship Eliminator match ended in a draw.

After their match with #FTR for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles THIS SATURDAY on #AEWCollision, win, lose, or draw, MJF will give Adam Cole another shot at his #AEW World Championship title!





Cole’s long-time friend Roderick Strong showed up to try and warn him not to trust Max, but the Panama City Playboy is sticking with his BTYBB partner. We also heard from Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, who made it very clear which one of their challengers they like & respect and which one they don’t.

FTR wants Adam Cole and #AEW World Champion MJF to know that you never mess with the #AEW World Tag Team Champs!





We’ll see what happens Saturday night in Hartford, Connecticut. And how that Tag title match impacts a future World title one between Cole & MJF.

