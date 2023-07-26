Nick Wayne featured in debut of AEW Stories

AEW debuted a new series on YouTube to profile personal stories of the wrestlers on their roster. Branching out from the Ethan Page mini-documentary, the company branded the next chapter of similar content as AEW Stories. Nick Wayne is the focus of the first official episode.

The AEW Stories video explores Wayne reflecting on his first match in AEW.

Wayne has been wrestling since the age of 9 under the tutelage of his father, Buddy Wayne. Buddy passed away when Nick was 11, and Nick has made it his focus to carry the family legacy in the business. AEW signed Wayne to a contract at the age of 16. Two days after Wayne turned 18, he made his Dynamite debut against Shane Strickland in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Wayne came up short in defeat, but he was still proud of his effort. He wants to show the world why he deserves this opportunity in AEW. Darby Allin chimed in that he will help Wayne rise the ranks as soon as possible.

Wayne closed with a touching sentiment about his motivation to make his father proud.

Nick Wayne: These past seven years that I’ve been on shows, my father never got to see me perform inside of a ring. He never got to see me wrestle inside of the ring in front of an audience. And tonight, I debuted on national television. And yes, that’s important. Yes, I’m very proud of myself for that. But what was my number one tonight is that I made my father proud. I did it for the last name that was left for me. And from this day on going forward, I’m doing it for you, dad. I’m doing this to make you proud.

These documentary style shorts are very good as human-interest stories to provide a reason to connect with the people behind the characters.

