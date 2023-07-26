AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 26, 2023): MJF & Adam Cole, BAY BAY

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (July 26) at 8 pm ET on TBS.
AEW will be in Albany, New York’s MVP Arena with Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli looking to rebound from their Blood & Guts loss in a Tag Triple Threat against Lucha Bros & Best Friends, and Blind Eliminator Tournament winners Adam Cole & MJF speaking on their Tag title shot against FTR on this Saturday’s Collision. Plus, the latest clash between Darby Allin & Swerve Strickland after Royal Rampage rekindled their feud, Orange Cassidy makes his latest International title defense against AR Fox, a first-ever showdown between Dr. Britt Baker & Taya Valkyrie, PAC takes on Gravity (the wrestler, not the thing he regularly defies) — and more!
