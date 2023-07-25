The numbers are in for the sixth episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

PWTorch reports the July 23 Collision had an audience of 618,000 and drew a .18 rating among 18-49 year olds. The viewership number is up from previous Saturday, and the best number AEW’s newest show has done since its premiere last month. The demo number is down from July 16, and is the second lowest the show’s ever done.

Second highest and lowest in history doesn’t mean a whole lot when that history only covers six weeks, however. The most important data point is probably from Fightful, who added that Collision won its time slot on cable last Saturday.

Unlike the previous week which featured a Tag title match and both Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, the July 23 episode didn’t have anything particularly noteworthy promoted in advance (no offense, trios titles). It did promise follow-up on the angle involving CM Punk & Ricky Starks, and build for this Saturday’s Tag title match. That it produced solid numbers anyway could be interpreted as a sign fans are now tuning in based on those stars and their understanding of what they’ll get from a standard Collision episode.

Theories will abound though. Feel free to give us yours, and if it helps you formulate one, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

For complete results from Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.