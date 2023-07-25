RUSH announced he’s re-signed with AEW

After weeks of questions and teases about his future, RUSH posted this last night (July 24).

The video shows the second-generation luchador and AEW owner & president Tony Khan putting pen to paper in between handshakes & hugs. RUSH then says “I’m AEW, perros” before Khan points at him and says “Numero Uno” to close things out.

I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW.



Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers.



We can now rule the wrestling world.#aew #LFI pic.twitter.com/rVUEt5Mb21 — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) July 24, 2023

A two-time Ring of Honor World champ (with both reigns coming before Khan purchased the company), RUSH is best known for his decade with CMLL. It was there that he and La Sombra — now known as AEW’s Andrade El Idolo — formed Los Ingobernables. It was Andrade who introduced RUSH on-screen for AEW via a video that played during Double or Nothing 2022. The 34 year old wrestled on a per-appearance deal with the company until September, when he got the “is All Elite” treatment signaling he’d signed a full-time deal.

No details on how long this new contract is for, but it figures to lock RUSH up with AEW for at least another year. WWE was reportedly interested in signing him, but expected to be outbid by Khan & AEW.

RUSH also continues to wrestle for AAA. After some public brinksmanship about his contract status, he worked their recent Triplemania event in Tijuana along with several other AEW talents, and is scheduled for a mask vs. hair 4way match at AAA’s biggest Triplemania show in Mexico City next month.

We’ll have you covered on all that. You tell us if you’re excited for more El Toro Blanco & La Faccion Ingobernable in AEW.