FTR mean business but fans love MJF & Adam Cole

When MJF and Adam Cole were put together as a odd couple tag team, it didn’t seem like it would work all that well, considering the two acts and the fact that the latter wants the former’s championship. But it turns out the two are comedy gold together and fans quickly embraced their antics.

We just recently learned that despite only being released a few weeks ago, the duo’s shirt has sold better than any AEW shirt this year.

Naturally, they’re being pushed at the level of two top stars who have gotten over big and that means a match-up against FTR for the tag team titles. That’s the same FTR who are beloved babyfaces that just one week ago had one of the best matches in AEW history, a 2-out-of-3 Falls classic against Bullet Club Gold.

Despite that fact, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood struggled to get through their promo on AEW Collision this week because the crowd, who still likes them, were chanting for MJF and Cole:

They handled it pretty well, all told, and Harwood in particular made the best of it. They also have a good angle for their side of the story, that MJF and Cole are too much of a comedy act and they mean business when it comes to their championship.

It would seem likely FTR are going to defend their titles here but considering just how well Better Than You Bay Bay has gotten over, it might actually be worth considering a surprise.

We’ll find out next week.

