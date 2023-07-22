CM Punk can’t believe it happened again

Tonight’s (July 22) episode of AEW Collision kicked off with Ricky Starks celebrating last week’s victory over CM Punk in the Owen Hart tournament. Starks won that match by grabbing onto the rope for extra leverage during the final pin fall attempt.

Not surprisingly, Punk came out to confront Starks during his celebration. Starks definitely played the heel here, although Punk responded to boos from the New Jersey crowd by crapping on their Devils hockey team. This was all part of a lengthy talking segment that led to a tag team match of Punk & Darby Allin vs. Starks & Christian Cage in the main event.

But before the opening segment wrapped up, there was this interesting moment where Punk declared himself the real world champion of AEW, teasing a future match with the current recognized world champion MJF:

Words between Ricky Starks & CM Punk went from civil to heated real quick.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@starkmanjones | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5xPSbr4tsI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023

The actual main event was quite long, taking up almost the entire final 30 minutes of the broadcast. And wouldn’t you know it, that cheater Ricky Starks did it again, holding onto the ropes to pin Darby Allin and pick up the win for his team.

Punk couldn’t believe it happened again.

What did you think of tonight’s Collision main event, Cagesiders?