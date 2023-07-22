It looks like Daddy Ass is retiring

The big match advertised for tonight’s (July 22) episode of Collision was an AEW world trios title bout featuring Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed challenging House of Black for the gold.

This was a championship rematch for the babyfaces, who vowed to get some gold around the waist of Daddy Ass after they failed to beat House of Black for these very same belts back in May at Double or Nothing 2023.

Unfortunately for Daddy Ass, it wasn’t meant to be. House of Black dominated the fight and completely overmatched Ass. The rematch ended just like the first fight, with Ass getting pinned in the middle of the ring after Black Mass.

After the match was over, a dejected Ass unlaced his wrestling boots and left them in the ring, signifying that he is retiring. While he was doing so, the live audience chanted “you still got it,” but to no avail.

Ass walked out of the ring and up the ramp, blowing right by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

