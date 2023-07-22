All Out gets its first match

AEW has several big shows coming up in the next couple months, including PPV events in back-to-back weekends with All In on Aug. 27 in London and All Out Sept. 3 in Chicago. And with the dust settled on the Owen Hart Tournaments, Blood & Guts, and Ring of Honor’s latest PPV, it’s time to start building the cards for the shows in Wembley Stadium and United Center.

First up, a title match between Darby Allin and whoever is the TNT champion on Labor Day weekend. Allin earned an All Out shot at the belt he’s held twice before by winning the Royal Rampage battle royal that aired on (where else) TNT last night.

Darby Allin just eliminated Swerve Strickland and won the #RoyalRampage!



He will now face the TNT Champion at #AEW All Out on September 3rd!



Darby Allin just eliminated Swerve Strickland and won the Royal Rampage. He will now face the TNT Champion at AEW All Out on September 3rd.

Christian Cage Luchasaurus is the current TNT titleholder, and successfully defended it against Shawn Spears on Collision last week. The dinosaur man certainly could hold onto it for the six weeks between now and All Out... but we haven’t seen the guy Cage & Luchasaurus screwed over to win that belt on the the June 17 premiere of Collision. So Wardlow may work his way into the mix by the time Labor Day rolls around.

Maybe Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in London, winner gets Darby in Chicago? Just spitballing here. Let us know what you think about the next month-and-a-half in the TNT title scene, and the cards for All In or Out in the comments below.