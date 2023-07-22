AEW Collision results, live blog (July 22, 2023): Trios title match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (July 8) at 8 pm ET on TNT.
AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Tonight House of Black put their AEW Trios titles on the line against The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass when Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King take on Max Caster, Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn. We should also see follow-up on Ricky Starks surprising (and not entirely ethical) Owen Hart Tournament win over CM Punk, and FTR’s epic title defense over Bullet Club Gold — while Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler get ready for next Saturday’s defense against Blind Eliminator Tournament winners Adam Cole & MJF... and more!
