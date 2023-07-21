MJF & Adam Cole are moving major merch for AEW

We’ve been big fans of AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman/Adam Cole odd couple comedy act/tag team since they were put together last month for the Blind Eliminator Tournament.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we’re far from alone.

Dave Meltzer writes that even though it was only released a few weeks ago, MJF & Cole’s “Better Than You BAY BAY” tee has outsold all other AEW shirts this year. It’s also the second-highest grossing shirt of the year, but #1 is an MJF dress shirt that retailed at a much higher price point.

Reacting to a tweet about the news, Friedman tweeted, “We got another one cooking”. And lo and behold, look what popped up on ShopAEW.com today!

A finishing move so over it got its own shirt.

Merchandise sales is just the latest example of how the angle’s been a hit. It makes you wonder if AEW is re-thinking how long to keep the pair together.

From the start, it figured to be a short partnership. MJF & Cole had just fought to a draw in a World Championship Eliminator match (Cole would have earned a shot at Max’s title had he won) when they were paired up, and the Blind Eliminator Tournament felt like a way to delay & set-up a rematch for the belt until August’s All In or Labor Day weekend’s All Out PPV.

When Friedman & Cole won the tournament, and an AEW Tag title match with FTR on the July 29 Collision, we saw signs that’s still the plan. The challenger stared at the champ’s belt a little too long, and Better Than You BAY BAY almost came to blows before a stare down with Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler. Conventional wisdom says there won’t be any “almost” about it after they lose to the Top Guys next weekend.

But Tony Khan could delay that and milk this unexpected cash cow for a little longer. It would probably involve significantly changing his plans for the next several months, but he’s had to do that before — and for much worse reasons than an act getting hotter than planned.

Let us know what you think. And get your Better Than You BAY BAY merch here, while supplies last.