AEW Rampage live results, open thread (July 21, 2023): Royal Rampage

By Cain A. Knight
AEW on Twitter

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10:00pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Royal Rampage, where 20 men compete across two rings in a Battle Royal, with the winner earning a TNT title match at the All Out pay-per-view.

Also on the card: Kris Statlander defends the TBS title against Marina Shafir, Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. QTV (Johnny TV, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo), and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JULY 21

