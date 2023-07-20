The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 19) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 953,000 viewers for a 0.34 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers spiked up from last week’s 825K and 0.29, respectively.

This episode of Dynamite featured AEW’s annual Blood & Guts cage match, so expectations were high for the ratings. Tony Khan must be very pleased that Dynamite landed its best viewership since March 22, and it’s best demo rating since February 22. In fact, here he is on social media touting Dynamite as the number one show on cable last night:

Thank you all who made Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite the #1 show on cable/satellite last night!



The annual #AEWBloodAndGuts presented by #SharkWeek was an incredible success thanks to the great @AEW wrestlers and staff members, the awesome Boston crowd, and everyone watching TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2023

I’m sure that Jon Moxley will be sleeping quite comfortably on his bed of nails tonight after seeing Blood & Guts deliver like this in the ratings.

Can AEW keep it up without a Blood & Guts match on next week’s card? Come back here next week to find out.

